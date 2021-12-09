Tanzania: Airtel, Letshego Launch Digital Saving Campaign

AIRTEL Tanzania has partnered with Letshego Bank Tanzania to launch a digital savings campaign 'Save and Win with Timiza Akiba'.

With the initiative, Airtel Money customers stand a chance of winning up to 20,000/- a week when they deposit a minimum amount of savings to their Timiza Akiba accounts and don't withdraw their savings in that week.

Timiza Akiba, a mobile money savings solution is available to all Airtel Mobile Money customers and is easily accessible, a fee-free savings solution that offers customers a monthly sum as a reward for saving towards a financial buffer or goal, instead of spending their hard-earned cash.

The reward is calculated as a percentage of total savings on a balance of any size, ultimately encouraging and supporting the growth and development of healthy savings.

The Airtel Tanzania Director of Airtel Money, Mr Isaack Nchunda, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the campaign focuses on reactivating deposit culture with existing Timiza Akiba customers and attracting new Timiza Akiba customers.

"The promotion aims to build a savings culture within our communities in Tanzania by encouraging Airtel Money customers to save," said Nchunda, adding that Airtel Tanzania has partnered with Letshego Bank Tanzania to run the campaign.

Mr Nchunda added; "Our aim is to encourage existing customers to make more deposits into their Timiza Accounts held through their Airtel money services and new customers to open accounts and deposit into their Timiza Accounts and stand a chance to win up to 20,000/- on weekly basis,"

Speaking on how winners will be selected, Mr Nchunda said that any Airtel Money customer with a Timiza Akiba savings account who makes a minimum deposit of 20,000/- in a week is eligible to enter the competition and can win once during the weekly draw.

"Airtel will identify the eligible customers each week and 25 winners will be selected via a raffle process throughout the six-week campaign," he said.

Letshego Tanzania Managing Director, Mr Omar Msangi said that they have partnered with Airtel to run the campaign in support of financial inclusion and develop a culture of savings among Tanzanians.

"We would like to continue encouraging Tanzanians to grow their digital savings for the future. I want to assure all Airtel Money customers that they will get their winning prize deposited into their Airtel Money wallets immediately when they are announced as winners," he said.

Furthermore, Mr Msangi said that in the final week of the promotion, participants will stand a chance to win up to 5m/-. Savers will additionally benefit from a savings interest rate of 4.0 per cent per annum.