Tanzania: Ttcl, Tpc Ink Deal to Promote Mobile Money Services

9 December 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TTCL Corporation and its subsidiary company T-Pesa have inked a deal with Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC) to reach more customers with mobile money service that make TPC super-agent for T-Pesa.

"Today T-Pesa and TPC have signed an agreement on a business partnership that looks to take mobile financial services to district level and reach more citizens.

TPC has officially become T-Pesa's super-agent," said Ms Lulu Mkude, T-Pesa Director in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

She noted that from now on, services to other T-Pesa agents and individual customers will be available in TPC offices that are scattered all over the country and therefore will simplify financial services by reducing costs.

The director added that this will as well promote financial inclusion as T-Pesa is connected with other financial institutions and banks, therefore TPC will help T-Pesa customers avert the tediousness of making transactions to their bank accounts.

"TTCL and T-pesa are confident that this new partnership will simplify economic activities, especially in the sectors of agriculture and therefore citizens should take advantage of it," she said.

For his part, the Acting Postmaster General Mr Aron Samwel said that that TPC has a wider network for performing such tasks and reaching out to more Tanzanians.

He said that TPC has more than 360 offices countrywide, including those in rural areas which will broaden the horizon for T-Pesa customers who have services of their choice.

