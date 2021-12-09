Tanzania: Kagera Residents Urged to Double Production As They Mark Uhuru Day

AS Tanzania marks the climax of the 60th Independence anniversary, Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC), Major Gen Charles Mbuge has appealed to residents to continue maintaining peace and unity and also double production of cash and food crops.

Addressing a public meeting at the Uhuru Stadium in Bukoba Municipal Council, the Kagera Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Prof Faustin Kamuzora, on behalf of Major Gen Mbuge, said that for many decades Kagera region has remained stable both economically and politically due to the existing unity among the people.

He explained that remarkable developments in various social sectors had been recorded during the past 60 years.

The government allocated a total of 62,516,686,102/- for water development in Kagera Region during 2020/2021 financial year through the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA), in efforts to increase water availability.

"Efforts made by the government has increased water availability in rural areas from 53 per cent recorded in 2015 to 67 per cent by September 30 this year. Out of 2,659,315 residents in rural areas in Kagera region, about 1,774,468, equivalent to 67 per cent have access to clean and safe water.

Under the Water Sector Development Programme (WSDP), the government allocated 62.517bn/- during 2020/2021 financial year. At least 73 water projects are also being implemented in the region," he said.

Several Strategic Water Mega Projects (SWMP), are being implemented at a cost of 128, 599,651,567/- and will benefit about 486,750 residents mostly in rural centers.

They include Kyaka-Bunazi Water Supply project (Missenyi), Kemondo-Maruku (Bukoba DC)), Kayanga (Karagwe) and Biharamulo Urban.

As part of the government commitment to continue boosting access to electricity, especially in rural areas, he assured residents in Kagera region that efforts were in final stages to connect more areas to the national grid, and appealed to investors to establish industries.

He explained that a total of 10,361 out of 12,317 villages in Tanzania Mainland had been connected to electricity. "The government's goal is to connect the remaining 1,956 villages to electricity by December 2022, as part of the rural electrification project phase three second round, which began in July this year. The project will cost 1.24tri/-," he said.

At the regional level, about 541 villages out of 662 villages in Kagera Region had already been connected to electricity, equivalent to 81.7 per cent. The remaining 121 villages will get electricity by next year while customers connected to power has increased from 56,671 during 2015 to 89,172 by June 30, 2020, he said.

Elaborating, Major Gen Mbuge said the region received a total of 14.180bn/- from the Central government and had almost completed the construction of 883 classrooms to enable all selected Form One students to be in school by January next year.

He hailed the government for allocating more than 10bn/- to support the health sector, including the construction of three hospitals.

He explained that about 5.4bn/- was for the construction of three hospitals in Karagwe, Kyerwa and Bukoba DC while 2bn/- was for the rehabilitation and expansion of Biharamulo and Missenyi hospitals.

He further elaborated that at least 1bn/- was set aside for the expansion and improvement of infrastructure of 20 dispensaries. Three dispensaries are in Karagwe DC, namely Kafunjo, Igurwa and Nyarugando.