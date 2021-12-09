Tanzania: Ggm Scoops Second Best Taxpayer Award

GEITA Gold Mine (GGM) has emerged one of the leading taxpayer companies as the country celebrates 60 years of independence today.

This was announced on Wednesday in Zanzibar after the Island President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi awarded a certificate, recognising GGM's contribution to better tax payment.

President Mwinyi presented the certificate to GGM Vice President for Sustainable Development, Mr Simon Shayo, after the company emerged the second winner by paying more than 338bn/- in taxes to the government.

Dr Mwinyi was the guest of honour at the opening of the industrial product fair, which was also discussed the challenges and successes of investment development for the 60 years since attainment of independence.

Earlier, the Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE) Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ms Suzanne Ndomba-Doran, said the certificate is a sign of recognition for employers who support the government's efforts.

"At the employers' association and the Prime Minister's Office (Investment), we are issuing certificates to employers, who offer jobs in bulk in direct but also indirect employment in the value chain," he said.

In addition to paying government revenue and community investment, the company has provided employment to more than 5,000 Tanzanians, including those working under the company's contractors. Additionally, almost 98 per cent of GGM employees and 82 per cent of management team are Tanzanians.

The company's goals are to continue to be a reliable development partner for Tanzania, including being part of the future of building an industrial economy and achieving the 2025 vision, where the mining sector aims to contribute at least 10 per cent of gross domestic product.

For the past four consecutive years GGM has been a major development partner. In collaboration with the Geita Regional Office, it has implemented various development projects through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds at more than 36bn/-.