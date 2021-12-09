Tanzania: Coffee Firm Donates Maize to Schools in K'njaro

AS part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Kilimanjaro-based coffee firm, African Plantations Kilimanjaro Limited (APK Limited) has donated 5,228 bags of maize worth over 313m/- to primary schools in Hai and Moshi Rural districts in the Kilimanjaro region.

The donation has so far benefited 42 primary schools and in this year alone, the company donated 720 bags of maize to schools in the areas of its operations.

This was revealed by APK Limited General Manager, Mr Donald Temba, during recent maize handing over ceremony that was part of this year's maize donation to schools in Hai district.

"The donation is part of our company's CSR programme meant to complement the government's efforts to improve education in the country, by making sure students get food at school," he said.

Mr Temba unveiled that maize is donated through the Agricultural Marketing Co-operative Societies (Amcos) that have rented their (Amcos) farms to APK Limited.

He named the Amcos and the farms which they rented to APK Limited in the bracket as, the Kibo Boro Co-operative Society (Kahawa farm) and the Manushi Narumu Enterprise Joint Co-operative (Two Bridges farm).

Others are the Ukiko Joint Co-operative Rural Society Limited (Mlama farm), Lyamungo Amcos (Lyamungo farm) and Kyumasha Joint Co-operative (Silverdale and Mbono farms).

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Lyamungo Amcos, Mr Gabriel Ollomi, said the donation was very important to the educational well-being of the benefiting students.

"We all understand that the number of children joining primary education continues to rise every year, this means the amount food needed also keep on rising," he said.

Mr Ollomi urged teachers in all the schools that received the donations to make sure that the donated food caters for the needs intended, a move that he said would encourage donors to provide more in the future.

One of the parents, Mr Dennis Massawe, hailed APK Limited for the food donations that he said would help some parents who could not afford to offer food for their children.