Angola Draw, Play for 25th and 32nd Position of Women's Handball World Cup

Luanda — Angola senior women's handball team were eliminated from the competitive phase of the World Cup after recording a 25-25 draw with Slovenia on Tuesday that saw the team finish fourth and bottom of the group A with one point.

Angola will now play for the 25th and the 32nd position, thus missing the goal of improving the 15th position achieved in 2019, in Japan.

The national team improved in relation to previous matches and did not allow the opponents to escape on the scoreboard, despite being at a disadvantage for almost the entire first half.

Stélvia Pascoal was the top scorer of the national team with seven goals only surpassed by Slovenian A. Gros with 12.

Slovenia progressed to the next phase along with France and Montenegro.