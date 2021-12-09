Angola Win Silver Medal in Region 5 Games

Luanda — The Angolan athlete José Fundões won the silver medal in taekwondo fight in the category of -59 kilograms at the Multidisciplinary Games of Region 5, being held since November 3 in the city of Maseru (Lesotho).

This is the second medal for the national delegation, after the bronze medal in swimming (200 meters butterfly), won by Welwitchia Silva, with a time of 3 min, 10s, and 19d, in an event in which the country has shown its competitive potential, especially in basketball, where it appears to have no competition to match.

The men's and women's under-17 basketball teams have both defeated Lesotho's teams 173-10 and 116-6, respectively, in addition to their most recent victory over South Africa 83-80.

Lesotho's Karabo Thokoa athlete won the gold medal in the taekwondo, while in swimming the gold went to South Africa's Erin Hartzenberg.

The Angolan delegation is composed of 150 elements among athletes, coaches, referees, doctors and officials.