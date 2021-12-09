Angola: Académica Lead Roller Skate Hockey Championship Final

Luanda — Académica de Luanda beat 1º de Agosto 9-8 on Tuesday and lead (2-1) the playoffs final of the national roller skate hockey championship being played in a total of five games.

Held at Viana's Dream Space pavilion, the third match of the playoff final was very balanced. With Academica leading 4-1at the first half, however the two teams finished the match tied (4-4) which led to penalty shootouts.

The fourth match takes place Saturday, in case of victory the defending champions Académica retain the national title won in 2019.

The championship was not held in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.