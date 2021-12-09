Angola: Over 1,500 Competitors Registered for Year - End Race

7 December 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A total of 1,700 competitors have been registered from October to date to take part in the 65th edition of the year-end race "São Silvestre 2021", an event that is expected to have 3,000 participants, the head of the Angola Athletics Federation (FAA), Bernardo João, has said.

Among the registered athletes are federated, adapted and citizens of the country's 18 provinces in a registration process that is due to close on November 26.

Those interested can formalize their participation, online or in person, at the posts set up at the headquarters of the federation.

The competition is international and has already received confirmation from Gambia and Democratic Republic of Congo, two of the five countries invited.

Mozambique, Botswana and South Africa were also invited, whose presence is conditioned by the restriction of flights from these countries due to the new variant of Covid-19, Ómicron.

The FAA's head added that due to the pandemic situation that the country is going through, the federation will work with the ministries of Sports and Health to avoid possible contagion among participants and members of the organization.

The 10-kilometer race will be maintained, as well as the route of the previous edition in 2019.

The São Silvestre race was not held in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

