Nigeria: Nembe Leak - Aiteo Stops Oil Spill, 32 Days After

9 December 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Udeme Akpan and Jimitota Onoyume

After 32 days, Aiteo Group, operator of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation/Aiteo Joint Venture, JV, has stopped the Nembe oil spill, located on Oil Mining Lease, OML 29 in Bayelsa State.

This came as leader of Arewa in the South and Human Rights Coordinator for Africa, Marine and Technology, Alhaji Musa Saidu, criticised President of Arewa Consultative Youth Movement and Convener, Association of Northern Youth Groups, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, over the group's publication, accusing Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State of allegedly politicising the recent oil wellhead blowout and spillage in OML 29 Well 1.

The spill was stopped through the combined efforts of the foreign consulting company, Boots and Coot and Clean Nigeria Associates, CNA, a group made up of oil and gas producing companies in the country.

Aiteo had reported that the incident occurred on November 5, 2021, while the community argued that it took place on November 1, 2021.

However, the company,in a statement, said: "To the glory of God, we have put out the leak at SBAS-1. We are grateful for all the support. We have successfully installed control packages on both arms.

"There's a rig up pump on the long string and pump opens the ball valve. Also, we have closed both control packages and shut-in well flow. The team is currently preparing to pump 'kill fluid' into the long string. Note that the short string is already killed and dead with zero pressure."

It also added that it was committed to "complete pumping of kill fluid into the long string (LS). Achieve zero psi on surface and rig down pump as well as rig up wireline.

"We will then nipple down Christmas tree and carry out comprehensive service on wellhead and Christmas tree as well as install it and secure well. Thereafter, we will clean-up wellhead platform and surroundings."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X