Nigeria: Nembe Leak - Aiteo Stops Oil Spill, 32 Days After

After 32 days, Aiteo Group, operator of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation/Aiteo Joint Venture, JV, has stopped the Nembe oil spill, located on Oil Mining Lease, OML 29 in Bayelsa State.

This came as leader of Arewa in the South and Human Rights Coordinator for Africa, Marine and Technology, Alhaji Musa Saidu, criticised President of Arewa Consultative Youth Movement and Convener, Association of Northern Youth Groups, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, over the group's publication, accusing Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State of allegedly politicising the recent oil wellhead blowout and spillage in OML 29 Well 1.

The spill was stopped through the combined efforts of the foreign consulting company, Boots and Coot and Clean Nigeria Associates, CNA, a group made up of oil and gas producing companies in the country.

Aiteo had reported that the incident occurred on November 5, 2021, while the community argued that it took place on November 1, 2021.

However, the company,in a statement, said: "To the glory of God, we have put out the leak at SBAS-1. We are grateful for all the support. We have successfully installed control packages on both arms.

"There's a rig up pump on the long string and pump opens the ball valve. Also, we have closed both control packages and shut-in well flow. The team is currently preparing to pump 'kill fluid' into the long string. Note that the short string is already killed and dead with zero pressure."

It also added that it was committed to "complete pumping of kill fluid into the long string (LS). Achieve zero psi on surface and rig down pump as well as rig up wireline.

"We will then nipple down Christmas tree and carry out comprehensive service on wellhead and Christmas tree as well as install it and secure well. Thereafter, we will clean-up wellhead platform and surroundings."