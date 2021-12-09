Tanzania: PM Asks CEOs to Woo Investors

THE CEO Roundtable of Tanzania (CEO rt) has been asked to join the government efforts in persuading foreign and domestic investors to explore and take up investment opportunities with the focus of creating jobs and growing the economy.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said that expanding investment activities in the country was the main way of ensuring economic wellbeing of the people and at same time increase government revenue.

"Tanzania has already opened up its doors and we can now see investors coming to invest here. May I ask you all to use your positions as CEOs (Chief Executive Officers) and chairmen of your companies to market this country's available investment opportunities in different sectors," Mr Majaliwa said in his speech when officiating the 2021 CEOrt Annual Dinner gala in Dar es Salaam recently.

The premier highlighted some opportunities available, including those in agriculture, mining and blue economy. He said that it was imperative for the local companies to persuade foreign ones, which will later create joint venture businesses, grow their capitals and harness technology and skills.

On the other hand, Mr Majaliwa said that the government was inviting and working on different advice and opinions from private sectors and traders on how to improve business and trade environments in the country.

He said such advice would lead to decisions that would improve the business environment in the country and address the question of lack of employment to youths.

A yearly dinner gala event by the CEOrt, brought together the organization's management and members, government officials, diplomatic attendees and other invited guests to reflect on the year that was and celebrate various hallmarks of leadership

The CEOrt represents CEOs from over 160 companies in Tanzania, cutting across multiple sectors of the economy with a shared purpose to enhance impact in leadership and the country's sustainable socio-economic prosperity.

Members of the CEOrt contribute to Tanzania's economy through tax collection, employment, capacity building, and technology transfer and skills development.