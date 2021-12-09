Uganda: Uwfa, Beach Soccer Body Partner to Promote Women's Game

Uganda Women Football Association (UWFA) and beach soccer governing body UBSA have found unity in purpose.

Both bodies have a common goal to have Uganda competing in continental women's beach soccer events and later on the intentional stage.

Previously, UBSA has run women's beach soccer independently but the body's chairman Deo Mutabazi called the involvement of UWFA a "historic moment that would allow for the promotion of the game."

"Every time, you get more support, things move a bit more smoothly. In the past, women's beach soccer has not been promoted as much even though activities have been going on."

Job at hand

UWFA is tasked with running all women's football disciplines and must now show that the beach version can grow as much as the field game by training coaches and referees too among other things.

"There were many discussions but the conclusion is that we should develop this game, organize competitions and interest other stakeholders," UWFA chairperson Margaret Kubingi, said.

It is now all systems go as with about 12 teams that participated in previous seasons in attendance, UWFA and UBSA agreed to run a one-day Christmas and New Year beach soccer gala at Mutoola Beach on December 31 to kickstart the 2021-2022 season.

All systems go

Planned Galas. It is now all systems go as with about 12 teams that participated in previous seasons in attendance, UWFA and UBSA agreed to run a one-day Christmas and New Year beach soccer gala at Mutoola Beach on December 31 to kickstart the 2021-2022 season.