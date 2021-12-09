Tunisia: Public Administration, Moderate, Major or Very Serious Obstacle to Over 3/4 of SMEs - Survey

Tunis/Tunisia — Over three quarters of surveyed small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) stated that the public administration represents a moderate, major or very serious obstacle, with 28% perceiving public administrations as a very serious obstacle to the development of their businesses, according to a survey conducted among SMEs on their assessment and expectations of public administrations, presented on Wednesday in Tunis.

Conducted by the Centre for Young Leaders (CJD) and the German Konrad Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS), the 6th edition of this survey showed an improvement of only 0.33% in the scores recorded between 2020 and 2021 for all the criteria (speed of service, clarity of procedures, digitisation, quality of reception and efficiency), for all the evaluated administrations.

One third of the surveyed SMEs said that they had been asked to make unofficial payments (incentives for corruption) during at least one of the operations proposed in their relationship with public administrations, indicated Youssef Meddeb, Director General of the One to One polling agency which conducted the survey among 500 SMEs officials from November 8 till November 27.

This number had picked up compared to the previous year, i.e. up 23%, he specified.

Only 38.7% of the SMEs underlined that the administrations use sufficient digital tools in their relationship with enterprises.

National Business Register: The most efficient administration

According to this survey launched since 2016, the National Business Register (RNE) has been the most efficient for the second consecutive year, with a score of 71.44/100.

The RNE is followed by the Employment Office (BNEC), the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation (APII), the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT), the Centre for the Promotion of Exports (CEPEX) and the National Institute for Standardisation and Industrial Property (INNORPI), with scores of almost 64/100.

The lowest score is recorded by the municipalities with only 50.34/100.

Taking the floor CJD President Mouna Chaieb pointed out the urgency to act and undertake a real structural reform in public administration and to further improve digitisation, which is likely to provide a solution to the most of the problems faced by the SMEs.