Tunisian-Omani Business Meeting in Nabeul Looks At Prospects of Cooperation

8 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian and Omani businessmen operating in the sectors of tourism, agri-business and services discussed Wednesday in Nabeul economic cooperation and partnership opportunities. The meeting was organised by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Cap Bon region and Zaghouan.

The meeting fits within a working visit by the Omani business delegation to the governorates of Sfax, Nabeul and Tunis, said Director-General of the chamber of commerce and industry Moez Hassen. It is designed to shed light on trade and investment opportunities as well as on preferential advantages in health tourism, agricultural investment and food processing industries in Nabeul and Zaghouan.

The visiting delegation was also briefed on the economic dynamics in both governorates, mainly in relation to citrus and strawberry production, health tourism, export-oriented industries, handicrafts, fisheries and IT.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X