Tunisian-Omani Business Meeting in Nabeul Looks At Prospects of Cooperation

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian and Omani businessmen operating in the sectors of tourism, agri-business and services discussed Wednesday in Nabeul economic cooperation and partnership opportunities. The meeting was organised by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Cap Bon region and Zaghouan.

The meeting fits within a working visit by the Omani business delegation to the governorates of Sfax, Nabeul and Tunis, said Director-General of the chamber of commerce and industry Moez Hassen. It is designed to shed light on trade and investment opportunities as well as on preferential advantages in health tourism, agricultural investment and food processing industries in Nabeul and Zaghouan.

The visiting delegation was also briefed on the economic dynamics in both governorates, mainly in relation to citrus and strawberry production, health tourism, export-oriented industries, handicrafts, fisheries and IT.