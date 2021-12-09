Liberia: 'Grand Gedeh Under My Control'

-Cllr. Gongloe Asserts

Ahead of Liberia's 2023 general and presidential elections, Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) outgoing President Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe says Grand Gedeh is one of the counties under his control.

According to him, the country is one of his strong political bases as he moved towards the pending elections in the coming year mentioned above.

Gongloe is quoted as saying "Pour Town" is my town in Grand Gedeh and my name given is -Poeliyun-Gongloe."

Speaking as guest on a local radio talk show recently, "Spoon Talk" the LNBA outgoing President disclosed that his festive season, specifically New Year (January 1 2022) will be celebrated in Pour Town, Grand Gedeh.

On December 4, 2021, Gongloe accepted and declared that he will run for the Presidency of Liberia in the 2023 legislative and Presidential Elections in Gumpa City, Nimba County, his place of birth.

The acceptance program was expected to have taken place at the administrative building in Sanniquallie, Nimba County, but Gongloe was lately notified at the last minute that it was not possible for him to use the facility for undisclosed reason.

During the event, Gongloe begged the traditional people of the country to support him in the battel ahead as it is in their interest.

Gongloe's quest to join the presidential race in 2023 is on the basis of what he termed as extra hardship and robbery allegedly commissioned by President George Weah and his officials.

He pointed accusing figures at the CDC administration of being the producer of poverty in Liberia, a situation he intens to overturn when successful in the 2023 elections.