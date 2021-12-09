Cameroon: Book Launch - Lessons Taught By Covid-19

interview

Professor emeritus Emmanuel Eben-Moussi launched "La COVID-19 Pandemie" this 1st December in Douala.

To find a complete writing on COVID-19 is yet rare in our society Cameroon. Yet Cameroonian learned figure, Professor emeritus Emmanuel Eben-Moussi, took the challenge to put together his research on the new coronavirus into a book, "La COVID-19 Pandemie," or "The COVID-19 Pandemic." The 275-page document, written in French, covered green with white stripes at the top and bottom, as considered by scholars during its launch in Douala at the Salle des fetes at Akwa on December 1, 2021, is a compendium of carefully researched facts on the New Coronavirus and its impact on the national and world economy.

The author said he went to work for the book beginning on February 15, 2020 and has since then had sleepless nights in order to provide the public a readable reference material with complete information on the new pandemic. The research work that has led to the publication and launch of "La COVID-19 Pandemie" was carried out with the support of the Douala City Council.