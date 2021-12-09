Cameroon: CAF Confederation Cup - Fourteen Teams Progress to Group Phase

Only two seats are left to fill up the list of 16 clubs that will battle in this prestigious stage of the competition.

Cameroon's Coton Sport of Garoua is part of the already taken fourteen spots of CAF Confederation Cup group phase. The teams picked their qualification tickets after return leg matches of the last round preliminaries that were played on Sunday December 5, 2021.

Coton Sport of Garoua defeated Mauritanian visitors FC Noaudhibou 2-0 to qualify on the same aggregate score. In the previous edition, the Cameroonian club succeeded to reach the semi-finals but was denied the opportunity to see the final by Algerian side, JS Kabylie. Though with a squad that has lost most of its fine players, the Garoua boys will be reconstructing with the aim of doing better.

Two Egyptian sides including Al Masry and Pyramids FC are equally through to the group stage. Record three-time champions CS Sfaxien of Tunisia, 2020 champions RS Berkane of Morocco, Algeria's JS Saoura and Zambia's Zanaco qualified on Sunday to the Group stage. Cote d'Ivoire's ASEC Mimosas equally reached group stage, as Niger's US Gendarmerie Nationale rewrote history by being the second ever side from Niger and the first since 2010 to reach the group stage of a CAF competition.

Tanzanian giants Simba SC, DR Congo heavyweights TP Mazembe and Congo Brazzaville's AS Otoho have equally progressed to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Libya's Al-Ahly Tripoli picked up an important win against Malian Stadium on Sunday. This placed the Libyan side in the group stage of the African Confederation Cup. South Africa's Orlando Pirates qualified for the competition after their game against Liberian side LPRC Oilers was cancelled. This was after LPRC Oilers withdrew from this season's tournament. The last two seats to be determined between Al Ittihad (Libya) - Enyimba (Nigeria) and JS Kabylie (Algeria) - Royal Leopards (Eswatini). The dates of this matches are yet to be determined.