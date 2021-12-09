Tunisia: Second Phase of 'Sehati' Programme to Kick Off in January 2022

Tunis/Tunisia — The second phase of the "Sehati" (My Health) programme, funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the Health Ministry, will kick-off in January 2022. It is aimed at improving frontline health services in Tunisia, coordinator of Doctors Without Borders-Tunisia programmes Zeineb Turki said on Wednesday.

She was speaking at the closing of the national workshop on the first phase of the Sehati programme.

Turki said this programme was organised for 3 years (2019-2021) in 13 governorates with €2.5 million funding, adding that the second 3-year 2nd phase will cover 24 governorates with the same funding amount.

The programme seeks to establish mechanisms for good governance and decentralisation through strengthening the skills of civil society organisations and promoting dialogue between these organisations and local authorities in order to identify citizens' needs in health services.

Some 46 projects and 101 health sector organisationds had received technical and financial support, she indicated. The partner associations had carried out projects in the field of access to health services and sexual and reproductive health, fight against gender-based violence and prevention of drug addiction, as well as projects to combat pollution and waste management and prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sehati programme is part of the Ministry of Health-EU joint programme "Essaha Aziza".

The "Essaha Aziza" programme was launched in September 2017 and runs until September 2023.