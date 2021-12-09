Tunisia: Expo 2020 Dubai - Digital Tunisia Days Unveil Winners

Tunis/Tunisia — (TAP/ correspondent Ghada Sboui) - Student Nour Karoui, startup Class Quiz, the small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) BEWIRLESS and incubator Novation City won the top prizes of Digital Tunisia Days. The challenge was held on December 7-9 on the sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The challenge, launched on Tuesday, saw the participation of two SMEs, five students, as many incubators and researchers and 11 startups. E-voting was used by visitors of the Tunisian pavilion to select the best projects.

The participating students represent the National Institute of Applied Science and Technology (French: INSAT), the Higher Institute of Technological Studies (French: ISET), the Tunis Higher School of Communications (French: Sup'Com) and the National School for Computer Science (French: ENSI).

The selected startups are: Galecktek (gaming), Cure Biomics (e-health), Wattnow (energy), Historiar (traveltech), NG sign (legatech), Drobee (agritech), Fulfillment bridge (logistics), Seabex (agritech), Class quiz (edtech), Tawa digital talents (digital marketing) and DCX (traveltech).

Support structures are: Smart Tunisian Technoparks, Novation city, Orange Digital Centre, Centre for Entrepreneurship and Executive Development (CEED) and Betacub. Bewireless solutions (IoT) and I farming (agritech) are the participating SMEs.

Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo ever hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. It is being held by the United Arab Emirates (October 1- March 31) under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future." The event was initially due in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.