Ghana: Hasten Check-Point Examination of Transit Trucks - Acp Ndekugri

Upper West Regional Police Commander, ACP Peter Ndekugri

The Upper West Regional Police Commander, ACP Peter Ndekugri, has urged police personnel to reduce the time they spent interrogating transit truck drivers who ply on international routes in Ghana to neighbouring countries.

He said long interrogation of international truck drivers, who cart goods to and from Ghana to other West African countries, could reduce trade among Ghana and her sister countries in the sub-region.

ACP Ndekugri, who was addressing the personnel in the Service at a seminar organised by the Ghana Shippers' Authority (GSA) in Wa, also cautioned personnel to desist from any act of harassment and undue delay of truck drivers to facilitate trade in the sub-region.

Earlier, the officials of the GSA had complained about many police barriers and checkpoints along the international roads in Ghana which cause unnecessary delays in the movement of goods along the affected roads.

For instance, the Tema-Hamile corridor alone has 64 checkpoints while the Tema-Paga corridor has 68 checkpoints, according to a report by the Authority.

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer of the GSA, Ms Benonito Bismarck, said Ghana could rake in a lot of revenue from her landlock countries through the movement of goods, to and from the seaports if the challenges transit truck drivers faced were reduced.

She said in 2015 alone Ghana bagged over $34 million through transit trade, adding that a lot more revenue could be collected if the country was able to remove several road governance challenges between transit truck drives and key state actors such as the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Customs and the Ghana Highway Authority, among others.

The Principal Freight and Logistics Officer at the GSA, Mr Abdul Haki Bashiru-Dine, noted that Ghana was competing with other sister countries in the sub-region which have seaports such as Togo, Cote D' Ivoire, Nigeria and Senegal, therefore, steps should be taken to address challenges that militate against transit trade in the country.