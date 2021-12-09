Africa: Al Ahly, Raja As to Contest 2021 Totalenergies Super Cup in Doha, 22 December

8 December 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) today announced that the 2021 TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup will be hosted in Doha, Qatar on 22 December 2021.

Al Ahly (Egypt), winners of the 2020-21 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League will face Raja (Morocco), winners of the 2020-21 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup in the annual playoff on the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup title.

The venue and kick-off time will be announced in due course.

Al Ahly are the title holders of the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup, having beaten Morocco's RS Berkane 2-0 in Doha 28 May 2021.

