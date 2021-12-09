Nigeria: We've Strengthened Doctors' Capacity to Tackle Cleft Lip, Palate in South-East - NSOANP

National Surgical Obstetrics, Anaesthesia and Nursing Care Plan, NSOANP says its members has continued to train and strengthen their professional experience in tackling cleft lip and palate problems in South East.

Speaking during a one day meeting of the professional body at the National Orthopaedic Hospital Enugu, a plastic surgeon, Dr Ifeanyi Onah who made this known, disclosed that the meeting was called to look into the problems, prospects and challenges of Cleft Care in South East zone.

Dr Onah commended Smiletrain for sponsorship which he said ordinarily are expensive but now done at no cost.

The meeting noted with sadness persisting cultural practices in the south east which discourage mothers from breast feeding children born with cleft deformities and called for training of more speech language therapists within the zone

"It gives me pleasure to welcome all of us to this meeting today. We had met last year as stakeholders and as God has kept us alive and well it is needful we evaluate our progress or the lack of it.

"We sincerely thank Smiletrain the proud sponsors of NSOAP which is fully recognized by the Federal Ministry of Health. Aside from the stakeholders' meeting of last year NSOANP has held trainings in May this year in all the agitationgeopolitical zones for professionals.

"We have had American Heart Association accredited basic life support and Paediatric advanced life support in May this year, and last month some more anaesthetists were trained in the same.

"I welcome us all, gathered from Abia Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States for this meeting called to look into the problems, prospects and challenges of cleft care in our south east zone. Among us are Plastic, Maxillofacial and ENT surgeons, nurses, anaesthetist, speech therapy and nutritionist, as well as social mobiliser," He said.

While charging the participants to evaluate progress or lack of progress made in tackling cleft lip, he thanked the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu management for accepting to host them at such short notice.

"I expect a rich discussion which will form the fulcrum of the south east presentation at the national meeting in Abuja next week Monday to Friday," He said.