Tunisia: Basketball - World Ranking - Tunisia Win 2 Places - 28th Worldwide

8 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian national basketball team moved up two places in the FIBA International Federation ranking released, Tuesday evening, ranking 28th worldwide.

Tunisia, African Champion, rank first in the Arab world and second in Africa behind Nigeria (22nd worldwide).

The US top the world ranking with the only change is Lithuania climbing to place 8th relegating Italy in the to 9th place.

World Ranking of best 10 teams

1 - The US 763.3 points

2 - Spain 724.1 points

3- Australia 690.7 points

4- Slovenia 676.3 points

5 - France 671.9 points

6 - Serbia 664.6 points

7- Argentina 656.6 points

8 - Lituania 649.5 points

9 - Italia 646.9 points

10 - Greece 641.0 points

Ranking of best 5 African teams :

1- Nigeria (22nd, 458,7 points)

2- Tunisia (28th, 371.6 points)

3- Angola (31st, 335.4 points)

4- Senegal (34th, 321.3 points)

5- Côte d'Ivoire (40th, 266.8 points)

Ranking of best 5 Arab teams:

1- Tunisia (28th)

2- Jordan (39th)

3- Lebanon (55th)

4- Egypt (59th)

5- Morocco (69th)

