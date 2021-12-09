Tunisia: Propaco and UIB Strengthen Their Support to Tunisian Entrepreneurs Affected By Covid

Tunis/Tunisia — Proparco and the "Union internationale de banques" (UIB), on Wednesday, signed an exceptional guarantee agreement worth €1 million (equivalent to TND 3.25 million).

The objective is to allow the UIB to offer loans, guaranteed at 80% by the AFD group, to Tunisian SMEs weakened by the pandemic-related crisis.

Propaco said in a statement through this financial support, companies with less than 250 people affected by the crisis will be granted loans repayable over a period ranging from 12 to 60 months. This support, which will allow the UIB to strengthen the offer of "exceptional COVID-19 credits" set up at the beginning of the COVID crisis, is part of the new "Resilience" component of the French initiative "Choose Africa" to support startups, VSEs and SMEs in Africa.

Launched in November 2020 in response to the economic crisis caused by the HIV/AIDS pandemic, this €1 billion "Resilience" component brings the "Choose Africa" initiative to €3.5 billion.

To date, more than €2.5 billion has already been deployed by AFD Group within the framework of Choose Africa for the benefit of more than 16,000 VSEs and SMEs.

Proparco, a subsidiary of the French Development Agency (AFD) Group dedicated to the private sector, has been working for over 40 years to promote sustainable economic, social and environmental development.

As for Choose Africa, it is a French initiative that aims to accelerate the growth of small and medium enterprises in Africa.