Tunisia: Over 200,000 Children Suffer From Autism in Tunisia - Representative of Principality of Monaco

Tunis/Tunisia — About 200,000 children suffer from autism in Tunisia, said Ouanassa Omari, the representative of the Principality of Monaco which funds the Better Care and Integration for Autistic Children in Tunisia project.

There is need to provide accurate statistics, Omari said as she addressed Wednesday attendees of a forum in Tunis on the implementation of the project. Early detection and childcare are crucial to ensure the social and economic integration of children with autism spectrum disorder.

The project is funded by the Department of International Cooperation of the Principality of Monaco in partnership with the Social Affairs Ministry, the Higher Institute for Specialised Education and Humanity and Integration civil society organisation.

Monaco will keep on supporting the project, all community partners and various relevant structures and institutions, particularly the Social Affairs Ministry. The aim is to achieve equitable social development and make sure all children are safe from all forms of discrimination.