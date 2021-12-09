Cape Verde: African Men's Handball Championship 2022 - Tunisia Drawn in Group C, With Senegal, Cape Verde and Guinea

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national handball team were drawn in group C, alongside Cape Verde, Guinea and Senegal, at the African Men's Handball Championship .

The draw for the African championship that will be hosted by Morocco from January 13 to 23, 2022 was made Wednesday in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

Group A is made up of Egypt (defending champions), DR Congo, Gabon and Cameroon, while group B comprises Angola, Morocco, Nigeria and Kenya.

At the end of the preliminary round, top two finishers of each group, as well as the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the quarter-finals.

Tunisia, runners-up in the last edition, have won the most trophies in the competition with 10 titles, ahead of Egypt and Algeria, with 7 titles each.