Tunisia: Handball - IHF President's Cup (Women) - Tunisia Lose to Slovakia 27-31

8 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national handball women team conceded defeat to Slovakia's 27-31 at an IHF President's Cup Group II day-1 game to determine teams' ranking from 25 to 32 played Wednesday in Valencia, Spain.

The women's national team will face China at day 2 on Friday (17:30) before meeting Paraguay on Sunday at the same time, then a fourth opponent to be determined according to the ranking of Group I.

Group I consists of Angola, Cameroon, Iran and Uzbekistan.

Tunisia failed to qualify for the main round of the IHF Women's World Championship, after losing in all their preliminary round matches against Denmark (34-16), South Korea (29-31) and Congo (24-33).

