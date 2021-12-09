Tunisia: 'Issue of Dissolving CSM Has Not Been Raised By Head of State' - Bouzakher

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Supreme Judicial Council (French: CSM) Youssef Bouzakher said the "President of the Republic has not talked about dissolving the CSM during his last meeting with the council representatives."

"President Kais Saied spoke of reforming the judicial system in general and more particularly about electoral disputes," he added.

The CSM President told TAP last Monday's meeting with the Head of State was "ordinary". He added "several issues of concern to judges were tackled. The working methods in the sector, activating the report of the Court of Auditors as well as cases of corruption were also addressed."

Bouzakher added that the CSM intervenes neither in the legal process nor in handling court cases.

"Its powers are limited to the professional careers of judges, such as appointments, transfers or disciplinary files requiring reports submitted by the Justice Ministry," he specified.

Bouzakher also underlined that representatives of the Council briefed the Head of State, about the legal procedures in force so as to activate the report of the Court of Auditors concerning the electoral lists.

Besides implementing the report of the Court of Auditors on alleged foreign funding of the electoral lists of Ennahdha, Qalb Tounes and Aich Tounsi movement, the judiciary is investigating these cases, he said.

Regarding the independence of the Supreme Judicial Council, Bouzakher pointed out that it is "a constitutional achievement which must imperatively be preserved", rejecting any reform to the CSM by presidential decrees and in the exceptional circumstances underwent by the country.