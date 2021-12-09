Uganda: CEPEX-UTICA - Multisectoral Economic Mission to Nairobi and Kampala Ends

Tunis/Tunisia — A Multisectoral Economic Mission was organised in Kenya and Uganda, from December 1 to 7, 2021, at the initiative of the Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX) and the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA), in partnership with the Tunisian Embassy in Nairobi, and with the support of the GIZ.

According to a press release published on Wednesday by UTICA, "this mission has enabled Tunisian companies to develop their business activities and partnership projects with their Kenyan and Ugandan counterparts and to seize the opportunities offered by these two member countries of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

The Tunisian delegation, which was led by Maher Ben Aissa, vice president of the Chamber of International Business Companies, was made up of representatives of 21 companies operating in the sectors of food processing, chemicals, metal industry, telecommunications, construction, packaging, hygiene products and international trade...

A Business Forum, business meetings (B2B) and professional visits were organised in each country visited.

On the fringes of this mission and in order to strengthen cooperation and coordination between employers, a partnership agreement was signed in Kampala between UTICA and the Ugandan Private Sector Foundation PSFU.

UTICA had already signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kenyan employers' association KEPSA in March 2019.