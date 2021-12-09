Uganda: CEPEX-UTICA - Multisectoral Economic Mission to Nairobi and Kampala Ends

8 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A Multisectoral Economic Mission was organised in Kenya and Uganda, from December 1 to 7, 2021, at the initiative of the Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX) and the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA), in partnership with the Tunisian Embassy in Nairobi, and with the support of the GIZ.

According to a press release published on Wednesday by UTICA, "this mission has enabled Tunisian companies to develop their business activities and partnership projects with their Kenyan and Ugandan counterparts and to seize the opportunities offered by these two member countries of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

The Tunisian delegation, which was led by Maher Ben Aissa, vice president of the Chamber of International Business Companies, was made up of representatives of 21 companies operating in the sectors of food processing, chemicals, metal industry, telecommunications, construction, packaging, hygiene products and international trade...

A Business Forum, business meetings (B2B) and professional visits were organised in each country visited.

On the fringes of this mission and in order to strengthen cooperation and coordination between employers, a partnership agreement was signed in Kampala between UTICA and the Ugandan Private Sector Foundation PSFU.

UTICA had already signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kenyan employers' association KEPSA in March 2019.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X