Tunisia: Prime Ministry Holds Conference On Conflict of Interest and Illicit Enrichment in Public Sector

8 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "Conflict of interest and illicit enrichment in the public sector in Tunisia: Results achieved and challenges to overcome" were at the heart of a conference held Wednesday by the General Directorate of Governance and Corruption Prevention at the Prime Ministry, in partnership with the Council of Europe office in Tunisia.

The conference follows two training sessions that took place on December 6 and 7, on the International Anti-Corruption Day, the Directorate General said in a statement.

It was organised within the framework of the anti-corruption project co-financed by the Council of Europe and the European Union and implemented by the Council of Europe, the statement said.

The two training sessions were attended by around 100 heads of governance units in ministries and state public enterprises and institutions, governors and mayors, as well as representatives of public bodies and technical and financial partners in the areas of governance and corruption prevention.

National and international experts took part in this conference, during which a presentation was made on the methodology for managing cases of conflict of interest and prevention mechanisms, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 2018-46 dated August 1, 2018 on the declaration of assets, the fight against illicit enrichment and conflicts of interest.

Another presentation was given on the mechanisms for detecting cases of illicit enrichment adopted at the technical and jurisdictional level in the context of the investigation of real cases, the same source said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

