Somalia: Abiy On Phone Call With Farmaajo As He Takes Break From War

Ethiopia's Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, on Wednesday, held a phone conversation with Somalia's president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo over bilateral issues.

In a brief statement, Prime Minister Abiy said he held phone conversations with the leaders of Djibouti, Kenya, Uganda, Somalia, Eritrea and South Sudan and discussed various bilateral issues during the phone conversation.

"Ethiopia continues to prioritize strengthening relations with our neighbouring countries," Abiy said.

"I've held extensive phone discussions today with the leaders of Djibouti, Kenya, Uganda, Somalia, Eritrea and South Sudan. We will continue working together on bilateral and regional issues," he added.

The phone calls comes as Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed returned to Addis Ababa from the battlefront after pro-government forces claimed major advances in their fight against Tigrayan rebels.

After the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group reported significant territorial gains as part of a march towards Addis Ababa, Abiy announced last month that he would head to the battlefront, handing over his regular duties to his deputy.

The fighting has killed thousands of people, displaced more than two million and driven hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions, according to United Nations estimates.