Zimbabwe: Riders Brace for Moto-X Summer Series

AS the Zimbabwe Summer Series takes off tomorrow afternoon, the organisers of the annual motorcycling event remain hopeful of an exciting competition despite the absence of international riders.

They are expecting some of the country's leading motocross riders to grace the event and the coming on board of Dial a Delivery to support the Series is something positive.

The year ending motocross event, which is organised by Bogwheelers Club, is running from tomorrow up to Sunday at Donnybrook Park Raceway, the home of motorsport in this country.

The Covid-19 pandemic continue to pose a threat to sporting activities and with lockdown measures tightened it affected foreign riders that wanted to come for this year's event.

Among the measures in place is everyone entering the country must undergo 10 days of quarantine.

And the foreign riders could not be in Zimbabwe in time to meet the requirements since the dates for the Series were close.

Although the withdrawal of foreign riders was a setback since the organisers hoped it will add excitement, the event received a major boost with Dial a Delivery coming in to sponsor the Series.

There are a number of top local riders set to grace the competition and it's likely to be close contest in the different classes.

Shame Thomas and Lofty Versfeld are expected to grace the Masters Class while Cameron Thixton, Joshua Goby and Duncan Kerwin are up for what is likely to be a close contest in the MX1 Class.

Daiyaan Manuel, Ashley Thixton and Dylan Zanin will race in the MX2 Class. It also promises to be an interesting competition in this class.

There should be a straight fight for the top step on the podium between Adriaan Olivier and Mark Ziemann in the MX3 Class while the talented Daiyaan Manuel is the lad to beat in the 125cc Class which will also have Ricky Whyte and Daniel Collett in contention.

Motocross fans should look no further than 14-year-old Emmanuel Bako for winning the 85cc Class.

Bako has just been crowned a triple champion in the 85cc Pro Mini Class in South Africa this year where he also won the National Championship title for the first time in his career.

His father and manager, Brighton, yesterday told The Herald his son was "ready to shine in his home town and country" when he competes in this weekend's Zimbabwe Summer Series in which he will be battling for the top honours in the 85cc Class with Emile Croisette and Tariq Shelton.

Three promising young riders - Karl Van As, Riley Rocher and Joshua Mbanga - will be fighting for the 65cc Class overall title while Kudzwai Chitsurura, Junior Bako, Jayden Kerwin and seven-year-old Victor Nyamupfukudza are the ones to watch in the 50cc Class.

Young Nyamupfukudza will be mounting a brand new bike and his father and trainer, Simba, said his son has been training hard for this weekend's event and was raring to go.

In the PeeWee Class for riders under the age of seven, Cayden Claassen, Michael Krause and Ezra Ekron will each be eyeing to claim the top step on the podium at the end of business on Sunday afternoon.

The organisers of this year's Zimbabwe Summer Series had to restructure the event and adjusted the dates with Supercross that was scheduled for last night now taking place tomorrow afternoon from 2pm.

"Due to the new Covid protocols in place in the country and after many discussions and lots of investigation and seeking advice, we have decided to cancel the Wednesday night Supercross and do a day time Supercross on the Saturday in its place to try and allow for the racing time without curfew hanging over our heads," said the organisers in their communication to their members.

Day two on Saturday will see racing starting at 12noon and the event concludes with a full day of motocross action on Sunday. It takes off at 9am.

Motocross fans should look forward to a fun filled weekend where there will be will be full bar and catering which will be catered for by RocoMamas and Ocean Basket.

Entry fee has been pegged at US$5 per person per day while children under the age of 12 will get in for free.

The Bogwheelers Club successfully staged five rounds of their 2021 National Motocross Championship Series and this weekend's event will mark the end of the season.