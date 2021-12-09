Zimbabwe: For Bello, Age Is Just a Number

Sports Reporter

AT 37, FC Platinum defender Gift Bello has won virtually every tournament he has competed for in a top-flight football career that spans for over 13 years.

The Chibuku Super Cup he won when his team accounted for Ngezi Platinum Stars at Mandava on Sunday was his second, having also tasted glory seven years ago with the same team. It was an icing on the cake for a player who shot into prominence when he was still turning out for modest club Kiglon around 2008 and 2010.

Bello has won six league titles, three with Dynamos between 2011 and 2013 and as many crowns with his current team between 2017 and 2019.

He has also won several other trophies, including the Mbada Diamonds Cup, making him one of the most successful individuals to ever grace the local league.

But, he feels he isn't done as yet with the pint-sized defender refusing to walk out of the game despite being in the twilight of his career.

"Well, I was born 37 years ago and I have always been a footballer. I am very happy to have achieved all I have managed to attain in my long playing career," said Bello.

"Obviously, a time will come when I will have to hang up my boots and venture into some other business but that time is not now.

"To be honest, I haven't even considered retirement as I speak. It is something that has never crossed my mind. I feel like I am still in my twenties although I am now approaching 38.

"I am a player who follows his body. I understand my body very well and it is still able to carry my ambitions as a professional player at the top level. I still have the gas to carry me maybe for the next three, four years. We have seen that happening across the world and I am also going to do it.

"I mean I have won almost everything that was there to compete for with Dynamos and FC platinum but I still want to win more and more. I believe that will happen."

Bello is one of the few remnants of the Kiglon crop that took the local scene by storm with their flowing football in 2009 and 2010.

Denver Mukamba and Devon Chafa, both of whom now play for Ngezi Platinum, are some of the players from that Lloyd Mutasa-drilled side which also had the late former Triangle goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu in its ranks.

The likes of Thomas Magorimbo, Isaac Pitamuja, Atlast Musasa, Vimbayi Madamombe, Thomas Magorimbo, Martin Vengesayi and Virimai Mkudo have since disappeared from the top-flight radar.

"Those were the days I will never easily forget. We were still very young and we were learning the very basics of the game. It's unfortunate we didn't manage to win any accolades in the top-tier but the passion was top-notch.

"We would encourage each other and the game was flowing. The first cut is always the deepest but I should say my best days are here at FC Platinum. Playing in continental competitions is one thing I was always dreaming of while growing up. I have managed to do that here at FC Platinum and I would love to have another dance or two before I call it a day."

But, Bello will have to work very hard if he is to continue commanding a regular place at the heart of the Zvishavane side's defence.

Already, he has been playing bit-part roles in both the Chibuku Super Cup and in league matches with the versatile Kelvin Madzongwe and Lawrence Mhlanga often the preferred partners for the role.

There is also the hard-working former Triangle man Donald Dzvinyai who partnered Bello in the Chibuku Super Cup final on Sunday but Bello will not only provide coach Norman Mapeza with that ability to build play from the back but he will retain that utmost experience at the back, as he refers to it.