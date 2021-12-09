Zimbabwe: Dynamos Go for the Samba Boy

Sports Reporter

BRAZILIAN starlet Benardo Ribeiro could become the first Samba Boy to play in the local Premiership football amid growing interest from Harare giants Dynamos.

The 18-year-old is contracted to Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe, having arrived in the country together with Ghanaian age-mate Patrick Oshiah on November 21.

And Ribeiro has been training with the Glamour Boys for the past fortnight with a possibility of an attachment starting in January 2022.

In fact, the two players, who arrived from Real Betis Academy's feeder nursery in the United Arab Emirates, are looking for placements at top-flight teams locally where they are expected to pick some experience before going overseas.

Ribeiro will return to Brazil at the weekend for the festive holidays before he comes back for further assessment at DeMbare.

Ndiraya said he will need more time to scrutinise the midfielder but he is convinced the teenager may have what it takes.

"We are talking of a youngster who has never played any professional football in his life but we are impressed with his potential," said Ndiraya.

"He is only 18 and I should say he has shown that he is very much capable of delivering over the short period we have had with him.

"We have been assessing him over the past two weeks and he has shown that he can become a good addition to our side if we eventually decide to take him on board. Otherwise, we will see if he can fit into our system once he returns from his vacation but so far he has shown that he is good.

"Even my own players are happy to have him around."

Dynamos have already started looking at potential targets with a view to reinforce their team when the transfer window opens in January next year.

DeMbare were one of the most active teams on the market last year despite limited resources.

But, with the hefty sponsorship package from energy giants Sakunda Holdings, of which US$60 000 is reserved for new signings, the Glamour Boys are expected to be very competitive in the transfer market this time around.

The team has not played to expectations in the Chibuku Super Cup where they bowed out in the semi-finals while they have won one Premiership tie against Yadah and losing the other match to Triangle in the two games they have played in the league so far.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Their third match against Cranborne Bullets, which was scheduled for the National Sports Stadium on Sunday, has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases in both camps.

And Ndiraya is expected to submit his wish-list to the executive on December 14.

He will also submit the names of those he wants released by the club.

The Herald understands Ndiraya will get rid of at least six players to pave way for new faces.

Some of the players rumoured to be on their way out include David Temwanjera, Tinashe Makanda and Munyaradzi Mawadza among others.

Out-of-favour FC Platinum forward Silas Songani is believed to be on his way out of the Zvishavane club with DeMbare one of his most likely destination although The Herald can reveal Chicken Inn have already made a lucrative offer to the former Harare City man.

Ngezi Platinum Stars right-back Keith Murera is also one of the names understood to be on top of Ndiraya's list.

"We will obviously have to add more players to the team. Remember when we were signing the last time out, I said we were taking those we could afford but we now have to take those we feel can add value to the team.

"We have to add those players we feel can enhance the club in the field of play. We will see who we can take on board for the benefit of the team."