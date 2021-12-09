Zimbabwe: Farmers Applaud U.S.$30m Sector Fund

Bulawayo Bureau

FARMERS have applauded the proposal by the Government to set up a US$30 million horticulture revolving fund, which they say will go a long way in unlocking the sector's potential.

Horticulture is regarded as a low hanging fruit for Zimbabwe and in the past the sector used to rake in millions of dollars in export earnings.

Cabinet recently approved the establishment of the horticulture export revolving fund to the tune of US$30 million in line with the country's Horticulture Recovery and Growth Plan (HRGP).

Horticulture farmer and chief executive officer of Green Afrique Technologies, Mr Anglistone Sibanda, said a well-resourced revolving fund will greatly transform the sector and empower farmers.

"HRGP is one of the greatest things done by the new dispensation and promoting exports will help us secure markets, which will improve the lives of farmers as well as the economy at large," Mr Sibanda said.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) executive director, Paul Zakariya, said access to appropriate funding remains a constraint in increasing output from the sector.

"We have one of the best climates for a number of export crops and our climate allows our blueberries and peas farmers to get into the market much earlier than other producers," he said.

"Access to appropriate and patient funding will enable us to increase production and fully exploit such windows.

"Horticulture production is capital intensive and thus, targeted funding arrangements will help the sector to grow," said Mr Zakaria.

He said there was a need for deliberate efforts to ensure that the small holder farmers have equal access to the proposed funding.

"We need to ensure that we have discipline so that the funding revolves and is accessed by many farmers, availing appropriate funding will enhance competitiveness on the part of our growers, generate more foreign currency and create employment," Mr Zakaria said.

"We need to push for inclusive growth, no one should be left behind."

National youth chairperson for Zimbabwe Farmers Union and chief executive of Imbewu Family Pvt Ltd, Prosper Chikwara, said the revolving export fund will greatly improve the horticulture industry in Zimbabwe through securing markets for the produce.

"As farmers we do precision farming where we do blind farming targeting production not the market.

"But because of the HRGP, this will shed light knowing that we have a market for the products," Mr Chikwara said.

"After the Government links farmers with export markets, they create a long-term relationship, which will continue bearing fruits to the economy because farmers will continue exporting and bringing more foreign currency to boost the economy."

Mr Chikwara urged the Government to empower more horticulture farmers with flexible loans so that they can be involved in full scale production and be able to embrace new technologies.

"We really need the Government to come in and provide facilities for horticulture to improve output standards through climate smart technologies," he said.

"We need proper technologies and techniques and we also need processing and packaging plants within the farms so that we can sell finished products."

The Horticulture Recovery and Growth Plan (HRGP 2020-2025) encompasses the conventional horticulture programme, which aims at restoring the export-led programme and the Presidential Rural Horticulture programme.

It is being championed by the Horticulture Development Council and co-ordinated through the National Horticulture Working Group, a multi-stakeholder committee chaired under the Office of the President and Cabinet.