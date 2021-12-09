Zimbabwe: Zim Open Set to Return

Sports Reporter

THE country's premier golf tournament, the Zimbabwe Open, has been confirmed for next year after it had disappeared from the radar because of lack of sponsorship and Covid-19 lockdown restrictions during the past two years.

The tournament is scheduled for Royal Harare from April 6-10, 2022.

Pre-qualifiers will begin on April 4 before the championship tournament starts from April 9. The Zimbabwe Golf Association confirmed the developments, which will see local professionals getting a chance to impress on the Sunshine Tour.

The country now has, at most, just five professional golf players who are competing regularly on the Sunshine Tour due to lack of tour cards.

The Sunshine Tour have since placed the Zimbabwe Open back on their calendar and the ZGA calendar also shows that the tournament will be staged.

There are several tournaments lined-up for next year with the Zimbabwe Open headlining events and there is also a Region Five tournament to be held in Luanda, Angola, from April 26 to May 1.

Some other amateur championship events to look forward to includes the Eisenhower Qualifiers, Julius Robinson, Chapman Grandslam, Midlands, Manicaland, Bulawayo and Masvingo Classics.

The Zimbabwe Open was first played in 1984 and, from 1985 to 1992, it was part of the Safari circuit, a collection of events in Africa played by professionals based on the European Tour, during their winter break.

When it was held, in the weeks preceding the Nedbank Golf Challenge, the tournament attracted some of the world's leading players, as they used it as a warm-up to the big money invitational.