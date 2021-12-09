Botswana: Man Arrested in Botswana Smuggling 7 Zim Kids Into SA

A ZIMBABWEAN man, Eric Mpofu (29) was arrested last Friday in Botswana while attempting to smuggle seven children into South Africa.

Mpofu appeared before a Francistown magistrate this week facing charges of ill-treating minors, and human trafficking, and was remanded in custody.

He was arrested by the police on 3 December in Bluetown while travelling with seven minors from Zimbabwe to South Africa without their parents.

Prosecutor Sesafeleng Dijeng told Magistrate Chandapiwa Molefi: "The minors had no parents accompanying them when they were found in the company of Mpofu, hence we are saying that they are vulnerable to ill-treatment.

"The investigators are still trying to unravel if the accused had permission from the legal guardians or parents of the children to take them to South Africa as he alleges."

Investigations have started with the police from Botswana working with their counterparts in both Zimbabwe and South Africa. DNA tests will also be done before parents or guardians are granted access to their children.

The seven minors are in the care of the Botswana police.