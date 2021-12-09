Botswana: Man Arrested in Botswana Smuggling 7 Zim Kids Into SA

9 December 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mandipa Masenyama

A ZIMBABWEAN man, Eric Mpofu (29) was arrested last Friday in Botswana while attempting to smuggle seven children into South Africa.

Mpofu appeared before a Francistown magistrate this week facing charges of ill-treating minors, and human trafficking, and was remanded in custody.

He was arrested by the police on 3 December in Bluetown while travelling with seven minors from Zimbabwe to South Africa without their parents.

Prosecutor Sesafeleng Dijeng told Magistrate Chandapiwa Molefi: "The minors had no parents accompanying them when they were found in the company of Mpofu, hence we are saying that they are vulnerable to ill-treatment.

"The investigators are still trying to unravel if the accused had permission from the legal guardians or parents of the children to take them to South Africa as he alleges."

Investigations have started with the police from Botswana working with their counterparts in both Zimbabwe and South Africa. DNA tests will also be done before parents or guardians are granted access to their children.

The seven minors are in the care of the Botswana police.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X