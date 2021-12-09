Tunisia: 'Dispoflex', A Mechanism to Support Public Sector Reforms Launched

Tunis/Tunisia — "Dispoflex, a technical support and consulting mechanism for public sector reform, under Tunisian-German co-operation, was launched Tuesday.

A €3 million (about TND 10 million) budget has been earmarked by the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ) to finance projects that will be selected under this mechanism, the Ministry of Economy and Planning, partner in this initiative, said on Wednesday.

"The objective is to help Tunisian state enterprises in their reform efforts, in a flexible manner that meets their specific needs, and in line with the government's programmes and priorities."

The "Dispoflex" advisory mechanism will allow Tunisian enterprises to request technical support to implement their reform projects and draw up necessary strategies and policies, in addition to supporting human resources involved and strengthening their capacities.

National and international experts will be mobilised under this initiative to advise institutions on strategy and policy development or on organisational development issues.

The project, which is part of the strategic framework of the Tunisia-Germany reform partnership, will be implemented by GIZ Tunisia under the project "Strengthening the Reform Capacities of Tunisian Institutions (RECAP)," mandated by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), in partnership with the Ministry of Economy and Planning.