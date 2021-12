Tunis/Tunisia — the new headquarters of the embassy of the State of Palestine was inaugurated on Wednesday in Tunis, in the presence of President Kais Saied and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The two presidents visited the premises of the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Tunis and were informed of the various components and architectural features of this building.

The new headquarters of the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Tunis is located in "Centre urbain nord".