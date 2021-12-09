Tunisia: Rate of Contribution of Renewable Energy in Electricity Production Would Exceed 30 Percent By 2030

Tunis/Tunisia — The rate of contribution of renewable energy in the production of electricity would exceed the target of 30%, as set by 2030, said Director of Solar Energy at the National Agency for Energy Management (ANME), Nafaa Baccari

In a statement to TAP, Baccari noted that this contribution currently varies between 3% and 4%, compared to a target of 12% set for the year 2020.

According to him, the achievement, by 2030, of a rate that exceeds 30%, is explained by the number and importance of projects planned at the national level, such as the ProSol project, which is currently linked to the electricity network, and has so far provided 150 megawatts.

Speaking at a national symposium on the role of key players in the installation of small-scale renewable energies for an integrated and active regional development, Baccari said that Tunisia has launched new projects in 2021, whose implementation will continue during the next four years.

In this regard, he said that the ProSol economic project aims to connect 700 thousand families to solar energy, in addition to the ProSol social project, which aims to connect 1000 thousand families in precarious categories.

He added that this programme will be reinforced by self-production projects for public enterprises, which aim at installing 30 megawatts in the next three years.

The official stressed that the action will be focused on the development of renewable energy not connected to the electricity network, in the field of water pumping, and this through the Energy Transition Fund.

He estimated that the rate of contribution of renewable energy in the production of electricity will reach 22% in 2025, thanks to the implementation of important projects, in particular a project with a capacity of 500 megawatts carried out within the framework of the system of concessions, and for which Tunisia has achieved the best pricing in Africa.

Tunisia is also counting on the self-production of low voltage electricity, notably with the launch of a 500-megawatt project, in addition to medium and high voltage energy projects.

For Baccari, despite the low number of installations of solar panels on water surfaces, a project has already been launched in the Lac area of the capital

He added that 80% of the projects scheduled in the field of electricity production from renewable energies will be carried out by the private sector, specifying that ANME has set up an office to accompany and support these investors.

The national symposium on the role of key players in the installation of small-scale renewable energy is organised by ANME in partnership with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).