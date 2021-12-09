Tunisia: Concerns of Engineers At Heart of Bouden-Sahnoun Meeting

8 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Najla Bouden met President of the Order of Tunisian Engineers (French: OIT), Kamel Sahnoun Wednesday at El Kasbah Palace.

The meeting reviewed the concerns of engineers in both public and private sectors, said a statement from the Prime Ministry.

Emphasis was also placed on the need to improve the professional conditions and quality of training of engineers in addition to the revision of laws governing the profession.

The Prime Minister welcomed the role played by engineers in the construction and development of the national economy and their contribution to the realisation of economic and social development plans, according to the same source.

For his part, Sahnoun described this meeting as "positive", expressing the hope to see the role and place of the engineer further valued in the national economy.

