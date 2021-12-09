Tunisia: Saied - Unity of Palestinian Ranks Only Way to Liberate Palestine

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed said Wednesday "the unity of the Palestinian ranks is the only way to liberate Palestine," expressing the wish to see this unity achieved and a meeting held in Algeria or Tunisia "because the enemy is betting on this division. "

"The problem is not only the enemy who killed, displaced and occupied the land, it is also an internal problem that constitutes the greatest danger threatening the Nation and the Palestinian cause," Saied pointed out at a joint press conference with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, currently on an official visit to Tunisia.

Saied stressed in this vein that "the path must be clear and unified between all factions of the resistance in order to liberate Palestine while ensuring the independence of its national decision."

On the issue of international legitimacy, President Saied indicated: "We were satisfied with this legitimacy despite its shortcomings, but those who made the decisions and issued the recommendations then turned their backs."

In this regard, he insisted: "the problem is not with the Jews, but with the occupier," stressing that "as long as the Palestinian cause is in the hearts of free souls, the Zionist dream will not be realized.

Kaïs Saïed turned to the "the peoples nationwide and to all humanity", reminding them that it is time to lift this injustice that has lasted for over a century. "

He also affirmed Tunisia's readiness to strengthen cooperation with the Palestinian people in all areas.

President Kais Saied announced the decision to increase the number of scholarships and places allocated to Palestinian students, and to develop cooperation mechanisms with Palestine in the areas of health and vocational training.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the meeting with President Saied was an opportunity to inform him of the latest developments on the Palestinian scene, and to review ways to further foster the ties between the two peoples.

"We will not accept that the occupation and aggression against al-Quds al-Sharif, the Ibrahimi Mosque and the Church of the Nativity continue, and we will take decisions within a month to confront the occupier's abuses within the framework of international legitimacy," he said.

Mahmoud Abbas also called for holding an international conference to end the Israeli occupation.

He also said that efforts to unify the Palestinian people are being made.

President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed had met, earlier Wednesday, at the Palace of Carthage, with the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in the presence of both countries' delegations. The meeting was followed by a private meeting between the two presidents.

These talks focused on "fraternal relations and cooperation between Tunisia and Palestine, and prospects for strengthening and diversifying them," according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

They also discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian file and shared views on regional and international issues of common interest.

The Palestinian President decorated President Saied with the Grand Cordon of the State of Palestine, the highest Palestinian distinction, "as a sign of recognition for his consistent support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, his consolidation of fraternal Tunisian-Palestinian relations, the place he occupies at the Arab and international levels and his wise leadership of Tunisia in the face of the challenges it faces," the statement added.