Namibia: Ndafoluma Takes On Experienced Mhlongo

LUKAS 'The Demolisher' Ndafoluma will top the bill when he defends his WBO Africa middleweight title against Nkululeko Mhlongo of South Africa at the Windhoek Country Club on Saturday.

The boxing bonanza, which is being presented by MTC Salute Boxing Academy, will have another 12 fights on the undercard, including another continental title fight, with Namibia's Immanuel Josef defending his WBO Africa title, while other crowd favourites like Natty Kakololo and Bernard Bernard will also be in action.

Ndafoluma, who has a record of 20 wins, three losses and one no contest, will face an experienced opponent in Mhlongo, a former WBA African and WBF Intercontinental super welterweight champion, who has a record of 22 wins, nine losses and one draw.

Mhlongo, who started boxing professionally in 2004, won 12 of his first 15 fights, before winning the South African super welterweight title in 2011.

He successfully defended the title twice before winning the vacant WBF Intercontinental super welterweight title three years later.

In 2015 he beat Cristiano Ndombassy on a unanimous decision to annex the interim WBA Pan African super welterweight title, but two years later lost the WBF world super welterweight title to Rafael Bejaran of the Dominican Republic.

Since then his career has gone in a downward spiral, as he has won only three of his last nine fights.

Ndafoluma, meanwhile, is on the up, having won his last four fights in a row, while he also successfully defended his WBO Africa middleweight title in his last fight with a unanimous points decision against Ndombassy in Gqeberha in July.

At a press conference yesterday, both boxers were in high spirits and confident of victory.

"I'd like to thank my promoter for organising me this fight and for giving me a chance to fight for the WBO Africa title," Mhlongo said.

"I've been working very hard and all I can say is that I'll be the winner on Saturday night. I'll put on a good show and everyone will see that I deserve to be the champion," he added.

Ndafoluma said he was a man on a mission and still out to accomplish a lot in boxing.

"He (Mhlongo) is just another guy in my way that I must pass to reach my goals and I can't allow my night to be spoiled. I'd like to thank my coaches for pushing me to the limit and my sparring partners for their hard work, and on Saturday night their hard work will pay off," he said.

Immanuel Josef, meanwhile, will defend his WBO Africa flyweight title against Muhsin Kizota of Tanzania with both boxers weighing up quite evenly.

Josef has a record of 12 wins, four losses and one draw, while Kizota has a record of 12 wins and three losses. Josef, however, hasn't lost in three years and is now also the current WBO African champion, while Kizota has lost two of his last four fights.

In an international featherweight fight, Nathanael Kakololo (12 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw) will start as the favourite against Romeo Makwakwa of Malawi (6 wins, 6 losses, 1 draw), who has won only one of his last seven fights.

The experienced Albinus Felesianu (19 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw) will take on Yohani Banda of Malawi (8 wins, 6 losses) in a super lightweight fight over six rounds, while the promising welterweight, Bernard Bernard (5 wins, 1 no contest) will start as the favourite against Herbert Negumbo (1 win, 1 loss).

Three other unbeaten and up and coming boxers will also be in action.

Lightweight Lazarus Shaningwa, who is unbeaten after five fights, takes on David Shinuna (5 wins, 6 losses, 2 draws) over six rounds; flyweight Jonas Erastus (5 wins) takes on Oiva Amwaama (1 loss) over four rounds; and super welterweight Abed Shikongo (5 wins) takes on Simon Shafodino (2 wins, 3 losses, 2 draws) over six rounds.

Some of the other boxers who will be in action include Fillemon Nghitunanye, Mathews Nghikevali, Mathias Hamunyela, Leonard Gawanab, Paulus Morgan, Stefanus Shivambo, Shifiona Tomas, Andreas Amupolo, Gabriel Jamba, Salatiel Moses, Immanuel Nghilongwa and Joshua Nelomba.