Namibia: Jumping Spectacle Concludes

The Reiterverein Swakopmund hosted some fantastic jumping over the weekend when the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) Jumping World Challenge Leg 3 and Namibia's qualifying competition for the 2022 Youth Equestrian Games took place.

The competition started on Friday with the official horse inspection.

FEI veterinary delegate Dr Ian Baines together with local vet Dr Hartmut Winterbach and a complete ground jury including the FEI foreign judge Danielle Pienaar, oversaw the inspection.

The president of the ground jury was Christiane Hass who is a FEI Level 1 judge.

Taria Britz with her horse Seeis Mercury won the horse inspection.

Britz hails from Otjiwarongo and is also part of the Namibia Equestrian Federation (Namef) youth group 2021.

The three category winners of leg 3 were as follows:

Category C - Detlef Fischer on Canecundas Topolino (Reit Club Okahandja) and Laura Jakob on Vento (Reitgemeinschaft Otjiwarongo);

Category B - Detlef Fischer on Canecundas Monsun (Reit Club Okahandja) and Taria Britz on Seeis Mercury (Reitgemeinschaft Otjiwarongo);

Category A - Kate Alison on Carlotta (Gymkhana Club Windhoek) and Carmen Piepmeyer on Fleur de Lys Bella Rouge (Reiterverein Swakopmund).

Category A overall winner, Jenna Gilchrist, could not take part in leg 3 due to a bad fall while training, but still managed overall first place due to one allowed drop score.

"In the Namibian qualifying competition for the youth equestrian games 2022, we have a very good chance with the score of four penalties from Jayd Bassi-Hanssen on Tchutura Quick Step, who jumped in August in Gauteng," Namef said its competition review.

"We will be notified by the FEI a bit later in December once all the scores of the countries are in, calculated and validated."

A rider worth mentioning was Alyssa Hopking who was not allowed to officially compete in the FEI category as she is too young. She took part in the national level Category B with both her horses, Seeis Minsuelo and The Tug Restaurant Tommy Davies, finishing on eight and four penalties after two rounds, and would have placed second and third place in the FEI category after Detlef Fischer, who proved to be unbeatable with two faultless rounds.

The overall 2021 FEI Jumping World Challenge winners are:

Category A - Jenna Gilchrist on Fidji du Roset (total of four penalties), Kate Alison on Carlotta (total of eight penalties);

Category B - Detlef Fischer on Canecundas Monsun (total of four penalties), Taria Britz on Seeis Mercury (total of 8 penalties), Innocent Tjitavi on Okakambe Tiger Moon (total of 16 penalties);

Category C - Detlef Fischer on Canecundas Topolino (total of 0 penalties), Carmen Piepmeyer on Katiti Pasella (total of four penalties), Aidan Kotze on Onduno Sontop (total of eight penalties).

CHIC BRONZE

Meanwhile, the 2021 FEI Jumping Classics Children's bronze tour winner was Swakopmund rider Bianca Woker and her horse Assegai Scandal.

She completed four faultless clear rounds.

The tour started on Friday with the official horse inspection and concluded on Sunday after having navigated four jumping rounds over four different courses.

The obstacles are drawn up by an appointed FEI course designer and are the same in all the zones that are participating in this children's competition.

There were four participants entered in this prestigious competition. The best presented horse special prize went to Swakopmund rider Xanthe Snyman, who "prepared her grey Arabian horse Fareed Ghalib exceptionally well to win this coveted prize".