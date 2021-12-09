Zimbabwe: PSL Rearranges Matches Due to Covid-19

THE 2021-2022 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season is facing an uncertain future after the top-flight league's secretariat was forced to rearrange its matches scheduled to form part of the midweek fixture programme due to a high number of Covid-19 positive cases at local clubs.

The PSL announced Wednesday five matches that were set to make up Week Three of the season had been postponed after several players and officials tested positive for coronavirus.

The matches were scheduled for Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at several venues across the country.

However, in a development that has led to fears the league season could yet again be postponed, the league has announced rearranged fixtures involving unaffected teams after the latest outbreak.

Several clubs are reported to have had a minimum of seven positive cases as fears grow that authorities might be forced to temporarily halt football matches and even all sporting activities.

Bulawayo soccer giants Highlanders, Chicken Inn and Bulawayo City were forced to halt training sessions last week after recording more than seven Covid-19 cases for players and technical staff.

According to standing PSL Covid-19 protocols, if a club records at least seven positive cases, their fixtures will be postponed.

The matches will now be played over the weekend.

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum Stars vs. Herentals (Baobab Stadium), Chicken Inn vs. Tenax (Luveve Stadium)

Sunday: Bulawayo Chiefs vs. FC Platinum (Luveve Stadium), Harare City vs. Yadah (NSS).