A 26-year-old man drowned in a lake at Oneshoko village near Ondangwa on Tuesday.

Oshana police spokesperson, warrant officer Frieda Shikole, said the victim was identified as Johannes Matias Nadhipite.

"The deceased was last seen on 6 December 2021 at Okankete location, a few kilometres from where he drowned," Shikole said.

Nadhipite is a resident of Oshuuga village, which is also near Ondangwa.

His family has been informed of his death.