Zimbabwe: Chadcombe Shootout - 2 Fugitive Robbers Nabbed

Police yesterday arrested the two armed robbers who escaped during the Monday night raid on the Chadcombe home of retired CID Homicide detective Mr Joseph Nemaisa, during which their three fellow gangsters were shot dead.

Police are now wrapping up the fringes after finding out that the gang had two get-away vehicles, probably hired, parked near the house with an unknown number of occupants who sped off after they heard gunshots coming out of the property. A number of firearms have also been recovered.

Mr Nemaisa, doing business in Chisipite, sped home after getting a call from his son that the family was being attacked by robbers, climbed over his back wall, fired a couple of warning shots and then shot dead three of the armed robbers about to torture his wife with an electric iron and who had already assaulted his family.

More remarkably, two of the robbers were armed with rifles or assault rifles, but while severely out-gunned Mr Nemaisa used his training and almost two decades of experience in the CID to win through. The three dead have been named as Brian Koga Tendere (38) of Murehwa, Charles Chirara (30) of Ushewokunze and rogue soldier Tariro Gora of 1 Commando Barracks, Harare. They were identified through the National Fingerprints Bureau and the Police Scenes of Crime experts.

Those arrested by CID Homicide yesterday have been named as former constable Francis Takura (33) and a soldier Private Virimai Nyandoro (37).

Police have so far recovered an AK47 loaded with 17 x 7.62mm rounds of ammunition, 12 x 7.62mm spent cartridges, a Norinco Pistol with six rounds of ammunition, a long shifting bar, five screw drivers, short bar spirit level, wheel spanner and pliers.

Investigations revealed that the Norinco pistol was stolen in a robbery on November 5 at a house along Bishop Gaul Avenue in Harare.

Further investigations have also led to the recovery of a .22 rifle fitted with a telescopic sight, an AK 47 magazine loaded with 25 rounds of ammunition, and a 303 rifle loaded with seven live rounds hidden in Tariro Gora's room.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments and was able to give some details of the gang, both those shot and those now under arrest.

Police established that Francis Takura, one of the arrested, was discharged from the ZRP Support Unit in 2018. Brian Koga Tendere, one of the dead, was recently released from prison after serving a 10-year sentence for a 2011 robbery in Borrowdale.

"Charles Chirara, also dead, was on bail pending trial for the ZB Bank robbery involving US$2 775 000 and $40 000 cash in transit in Nyabira on January 6 while Tariro Gora, the third dead robber, was a rogue soldier who escaped from duty with a service rifle," he said.

The gang has been linked to a spate of armed robberies in and around Harare with one man aged 50 identifying his stolen shoes from the pictures which trended on social media. Police have since applauded the public for the cooperation given in fighting robbery cases.

Meanwhile, sources close to the investigations yesterday said when the robbers raided Mr Nemaisa's house, they were travelling in two get away cars which are yet to be identified. The two vehicles had an unknown number of occupants who sped off when they heard the gun shots.

The Herald has it on good authority that the gang was in the habit of hiring cars from Ruwa. They would remove registration number plates in order to conduct armed robberies, especially in and around Chadcombe and Hatfield.

Chirara was one of the more than 11 suspects who were arrested in the US$2.7 million ZB Bank cash-in-transit heist in January, and had been released on bail by the High Court. His release came a few days after Tatenda Gadzikwa, who is the alleged mastermind of the heist had been released.

Charles Chirara was arrested along with Terrence Matimba, Gerald Rutizirira (35), Kelvin Musakwa (25), Tendai Zuze (35), Neverson Mwamuka (35), Trymore Chapfika and Tozivepi Chirara in connection with the robbery.

Over US$456 000 was recovered from the US$2,7 million that was stolen from the security company that was transporting the cash to Chinhoyi along with cars that had been bought by the suspects.

Brian Koga Tendere and two accomplices were busy in 2011 with robberies before their arrest.

In January 2011, Tendere and the other accomplice raided Mr Joseph Musika's residence in Highlands and got way with property worth US$900.

On February 2011, they raided Ms Irene Jackson's house in Greystone Park, Borrowdale and ransacked property worth US$7 655.

Coca Cola Central Africa operations marketing manager Mr Atkins Ferere lost his Hyundai Plasma screen and other property valued at US$3 500 when the same gang pounced on his Borrowdale home.

On April 7 the same year, Tendere and an accomplice robbed Mr Brian Nugget of his 42-inch Plasma television and a book laptop valued at US$2 500 after breaking into his Borrowdale home. Mr Takawira Gatsi of the same suburb lost his 40-inch plasma screen and other property worth US$2 500.