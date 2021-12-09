Zimbabwe: Man Kidnaps Girl (4)

A Shamva man has been arrested on allegations of kidnapping a four-year-old girl, undressing her and dumping her on a mountain.

The victim has since been taken to a local hospital for examination while the suspect Tatenda Amon (25) is expected to appear in court soon.

Amon was arrested after he left his hat and a bottle of beer on the scene, which led to him being identified.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "The ZRP confirms the arrest of Tatenda Amon, aged 25, in connection with a case of kidnapping which occurred at Ratherdale Farm, Shamva on December 3, 2021.

"The suspect allegedly kidnapped a child aged four from home and took her to a nearby mountain where he removed the victim's clothes before dumping her. The suspect left his hat and a green bottle of beer on the scene which led to his identification.

"Meanwhile, the victim was sent to hospital for a medical examination," he said.

There has been an increase in cases of child kidnapping for various reasons countrywide and some of the perpetrators have been arrested while others are in hiding.

In December last year, a 10-year-old boy was kidnapped in Bulawayo after being left in the custody of a neighbour.

Investigations revealed that the suspect lured the boy's mother to a flea market which was near their home before dumping her and going back to kidnap the boy from the neighbour alleging he was the biological father.

The incident came as police had also engaged Interpol to assist in tracking down Miriam Bwanali, who had allegedly kidnapped a child at Montagu shopping centre in Harare's Avenues area.