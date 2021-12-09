Zimbabwe: Father Up for Raping Daughter

9 December 2021
The Herald (Harare)

A Harare man has appeared in court on allegations of raping his 15-year-old daughter while sharing a bedroom with her and his son.

The man, who was represented by lawyer Mr Knowledge Maeresera, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday charged with rape.

He was not asked to plead to the charges and was remanded in custody to December 21 for routine remand.

In August this year, the 15-year-old visited her father's place in Waterfalls from Norton, where she lived with her mother.

Her father started sharing a bedroom with his two children.

In October, the daughter was raped while sleeping.

When her mother visited she revealed the alleged assault and a report was made to the police.

