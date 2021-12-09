Tunisia: Sfax - Household Waste Collection Resumed

Tunis/Tunisia — The household waste collection operations piled up in the city of Sfax have resumed Wednesday morning.

In a statement to TAP, Mayor of Sfax Mounir Elloumi said that several tonnes of waste have been collected in a temporary collection point created near the port road pending that they will be transported thereafter to the landfill that will be built on the road to Menzel Chaker, 62 km from the city.

A meeting was held on Monday between a government delegation and representatives of national organisations and civil society in Sfax, during which the two parties agreed to resume, from Wednesday, December 8, of the collection and dumping of household waste in a state-owned land located at about 62 kilometres from the city of Sfax, the immediate start of the development of a new dump in the region, within a maximum period of 5 months, and the development of a regional plan for recycling and waste recovery within a period ranging from 3 to 5 years.

These measures are aimed at finding a solution to the household waste crisis, which has been going on since September 27 in the governorate of Sfax, and avoiding the general strike, which was planned for December 10 in the region, by the civil society which has brought a lawsuit against those responsible for the crisis.